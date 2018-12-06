Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office deputies deliver bags packed with food to seniors

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Holiday cheer came knocking for some senior citizens in Chesapeake Thursday morning.

“This helps us out,” Cleo Goodman, who first got a bag last year after seeing it on the news, said. “It really does.”

Sheriff’s deputies stuffed bags with food like “ham, small pies, noodles, vegetables and crackers.”

They personally delivered them to 100 seniors, including Goodman.

It’s her second year getting her kitchen favorites dropped off.

“I will have to do some cooking now, because he brought me the fresh collard greens,” Goodman told News 3’s Brian Hill.

The department said the bags will help seniors celebrate the holidays in comfort, and make cooking less of a burden.

“It helps me out to be able to go in in there and grab something real quick that I don’t have to run out and get,” Shirley Horton told News 3. She’s gotten a bag for several years.

Walmart donates all of the food for the department’s annual Holiday Baskets Giveaway.

Deputies told News 3 most of the people are either on a fixed income or don’t have family in the area.

“A lot of times it’s hard to leave, because you’re interacting,” Lt. Col. Kevin Kight said. “We might be the only visitor they’re getting this week. It’s very fulfilling, I know for myself, I know for the staff that’s doing it.”

It’s a fulfillment that folks like Goodman said reminds them what this time of year is about.

“What I don’t use, I’ll give it to somebody that can use it,” Goodman said.

The seniors also received a gift card to Walmart.