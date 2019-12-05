Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office deputies to deliver baskets to seniors in need

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Deputies from the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office are spreading some cheer by helping people in need on Thursday.

The department’s annual Holiday Basket Delivery kicks off at 8:30 a.m.

Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan and his deputies will visit Chesapeake seniors in need of assistance, dropping off more than 100 baskets filled with food. The goal is to help them celebrate the holidays comfortably.

News 3 followed deputies during last year’s delivery. Seniors who received baskets were grateful for the gesture and said it made the holidays easier.

The sheriff’s office says Walmart on Hillcrest Parkway donated non-perishable food items to help fill the baskets.

Deputies will load up their vehicles at the sheriff’s office on Albemarle Drive before heading out to distribute.