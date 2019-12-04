Second Amendment Sanctuary supporters come out in numbers demanding action from Suffolk city council

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. - Almost 500 people filled the inside of Suffolk City Hall and another 150 people sat inside the chamber. Majority of the people at Wednesday night's council meeting want the same thing; for Suffolk to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary city.

“I’ve been hunting and shooting ever since I was a kid, involved in competition shooting, my livelihood is firearms," said Gary Crossfield. He owns CE Tactical in Suffolk. He is one of more than 50 people who stood at the podium asking city council to take action against proposed gun laws coming out of Richmond. Like Crossfield said firearms are his livelihood.

“These proposed laws will take out about 75% of out sales," he adds.

Speakers at tonight's meeting want council to pass a resolution that will protect the city of Suffolk if the proposed legislation passes.

"A lot of people are concerned about their safety that through these basic actions they are going to be felons," said Casey Ohmsen.

Ohmsen is an organizer with Suffolk Second Amendment Advocacy. He says there are many bills that stand out to supporters but the one that's getting a lot of attention is Senate Bill 16. It expands the definition of an assault riffle and makes it a felony to buy, sell or carry.

“Hunting is a part of my life. I carry 3 different guns when I go hunting all 3 of those fire arms will make me a felon in the eye of the state," said Ohmsen.

Delegate-elect Clinton Jenkins says he is listening to his constituents an will take their concerns to Richmond.