Local police department looks to recruit Spanish-speaking officers as Latino population grows

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is looking to recruit Spanish-speaking Police Officers in its ongoing initiative to reach out to the city’s Latino and Hispanic population.

Officer David Nieves told News 3 back in October that the Latino and Hispanic population is growing in the city. He also noted how the language-barrier could hinder someone’s ability to report a crime or emergency.

“We want to empower them and make them a resource for their own community,” Nieves said then. “So if their communities have questions they can go to them.”

Those who are interested can attend Monday night’s Hispanic Citizen’s Police Academy where Nieves and other officers will be talking providing an informational session on the recruitment process. It will also be offered in Spanish.

The Academy meets every Monday night at 6:30 p.m., at the Seatack Recreation Center located at 141 South Birdneck Road in Virginia Beach.