Virginia Beach Police Department starts up new Citizen’s Police Academy for local Hispanic community

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department will offer a new program called the Hispanic Citizens Police Academy to the city’s Hispanic and Latino communities.

The program will be taught entirely in Spanish by the department’s own officers. The department said the program is its way of reaching out to the Latino Community and to help them understand how the VBPD can better serve them as a department.

Some of the topics the program will teach include: Rights as an individual in the United States, community commitment, basic law, patrol techniques, recruitment, among other topics.

The program meets every Monday starting Oct. 14 and goes through Dec. 23. The program begins at 6:30 p.m. and goes until 9:30 p.m.

Anyone interested call Officer David Nieves at (757) 385- 1338.