UVA and Virginia Tech battle for Commonwealth Cup, ACC Coastal Division title

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Since its 2003 victory in the Commonwealth Clash, Virginia (8-3) football has struggled when facing No. 24 Virginia Tech (8-3).

As Virginia hosts Virginia Tech for the 101st battle for the Commonwealth Cup, the ‘Hoos are trying to snap a 15-game losing streak to their arch rivals.

Last season’s meeting resulted in the type of intensity you’d hope for in a rivalry game. Virginia Tech kicker Brian Johnson made a 42-yard field goal in overtime, and the Hokies’ Emmanuel Belmar recovered a fumble on Virginia’s ensuing possession, all of which gave the Hokies a 34-31 victory over rival Virginia.

This year, the Commonwealth Clash’s stakes are much higher because the winner of this game claims the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division title and goes on to play Clemson in the ACC Championship game.

The Hokies haven’t just been the more successful team in recent years, but throughout the all-time series as well with a 58-37-5 record. At home, Virginia Tech has a 24-7-1 record and on the road, the Hokies have a 23-19-3 advantage.

Virginia Tech leads the all-time series 58-37-5, and enters this year’s game as the 2.5-point favorite.

Friday’s kickoff is set for noon at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville.

