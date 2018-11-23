Commonwealth constant: Virginia Tech tops Virginia for 15th straight time

BLACKSBURG, Va. – It’s a Commonwealth Cup carbon copy.

For the 15th straight year, Virginia Tech tops its rival, UVA (7-and-5), in the Commonwealth Cup – the longest streak in a rivalry game in major college football.

The Hokies won 34-31 in overtime – the first OT game in the history of the rivalry, a series that spans 100 games. The game featured 31 combined points in the fourth quarter.

Tech’s Brian Johnson booted a 42-yard field goal on VT’s first possession of overtime. The ‘Hoos were unable to score on their ensuing possession when UVA QB Bryce Perkins fumbled and the Hokies recovered, sealing the victory.

The win ensures Tech will have a chance to extend the nation’s longest active bowl game streak (25 straight). The Hokies host Marshall next Saturday. VT will earn a bowl berth with a victory vs. the Thundering Herd.

Late in the second quarter, Virginia Tech (5-and-6) broke a scoreless tie when freshman Tre Turner caught a seven yard touchdown pass from Ryan Willis. Just more than one minute later, Turner blocked a UVA punt that was recovered in the end zone by Hampton High School alumnus Jovonn Quillen to put the Hokies ahead 14-0 at the half.

Virginia cut the deficit to 14-7 early in the third quarter when QB Bryce Perkins connected with Joe Reed for a 29-yard TD pass. The ‘Hoos then pulled to within 17-14 when Perkins and Reed connected for a 75-yard TD strike.