Southern Bank announces new president

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Big changes are coming to Southern Bank.

Wednesday, it announced Taylor Harrell as its new president.

Harrell is currently is the Senior Vice President for Hampton Roads and will start his new role on July 1, 2020. He will continue to live in Suffolk and work out of the Hampton Roads offices.

News 3 spoke with him about the accomplishment.

"It's a tremendous opportunity for me personally, but I'm more excited about the bank and our future and the opportunity to continue to serve our customers and serve our communities and make a difference in the lives of our customers," Harrell told News 3.

Southern Bank serves more than 60 locations in eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia.