Norfolk teacher makes learning fun for pre-kindergartners

NORFOLK, Va. - The pre-kindergartners in Miss Bobbie Fields' class get to do a lot of fun stuff.

“Her students love her, her parents love and appreciate her," says Principal Michael Swan.

While she's certified to teach up to eighth grade, Miss Fields loves pre-k the most. Her class is filled with fun learning experiences, days where the children dress up, and she even teaches the students yoga! During this Thanksgiving week, her and her students dressed up as pilgrims.

“You can have the best conversations with a 4-year-old,” she explained. “They’re the best ones to teach any adult about love, compassion, forgiveness."

Miss Fields is a favorite with her students and parents.

“There are so many parents that their younger children have had her as the pre-k teacher, and they request her for their next child,” one parent said.

But these little learners are like baby birds, they eventually have to fly away from the pre-k nest.

“It’s a hard job sometimes because I have to say goodbye to them at the end of the year."

Even so, the special teachers like Miss Fields can leave a lifelong impression and remain in her student's hearts forever.

Because of that, News 3 presented Miss Fields with a People Taking Action award along with a $300 gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank. She was shocked and very appreciative of the award.

"This is the one time I don't have any words, which doesn't happen very often."