People Taking Action: Local business owners honored for ‘Thanksgiving-back’ to the community!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Inside Malbon Bros. Corner Mart, they'll be dishing up more than their popular barbecue this week.

They call it "Thanksgiving-back," a turkey giveaway to those in need. It all came together last year after three local business owners grabbed a beer one evening about a week before Thanksgiving.

"We were talking about you know, 'We're getting older, we want to do more for the community,'" reflected Mark Malbon when asked how their get-together turned into doing something for people who are struggling.

"I think we were probably feeling pretty fortunate," added David Bunn of Bunn Insurance. "You know, we're looking at each other and where we were as children and where we progressed to as we got older and the businesses that we started and we kinda looked at each other and said, 'You know what? We're pretty darn fortunate.'"

And so David, Mark and Mike Malbon and Tommy Harold of Tidewater Appraisal Services started their turkey giveaway - and they're doing it again this year.

So, if you're a family in need of one of a free turkey, you'll need a voucher. You can pick it up at the Malbon Bros. Corner Mart or the second location, Bunn Insurance Agency. Both locations are right off General Booth Boulevard.

The business owners say they get something out of it, too.

"This is kind of a different level. You know, when you see people who are coming here that are truly in need of something and we're able to help them, it's a little different. It's a pretty good feeling," David said.

Mark agreed.

"And they were telling me people were coming up to get them, thanking us so much. They had tears in their eyes and said it saved their Thanksgiving dinner," he said.

Because of that, we presented them with a People Taking Action award along with a $300 gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank.

Staying in the giving spirit, Mark asked if they could donate it back to the community.

And that's exactly what they're doing. The three business owners said they plan to give the gift card to the local churches they will be providing free turkeys for.

