New Norfolk restaurant opens to feed those in need this Thanksgiving

NORFOLK, Va – A new Norfolk restaurant is celebrating their first month in business by serving those in need this Thanksgiving.

416 Aphrodite opened its doors on Plume Street in Downtown Norfolk this November. On Thanksgiving the restaurant is partnering with Bon Secours, and the Food Bank to provide the hot meal. According to restaurant staff the meal isn’t just for the homeless, its for anyone struggling to provide their family a good meal.

Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.