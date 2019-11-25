Human remains found in Alabama identified as missing Florida girl with ties to Hampton Roads, officials say

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. – The human remains found near Demopolis, Alabama, on November 12 have been identified as Taylor Rose Williams, the young Florida girl who was reported missing in early November.

Brianna Williams and Taylor Rose Williams

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed Monday that the AMBER Alert for the 5-year-old has been canceled.

Taylor Rose’s mother, Petty Officer Brianna Williams, was stationed at Naval Station Norfolk from 2015 to 2018 before moving to Jacksonville, Florida.

Brianna became a person of interest in her daughter’s disappearance. Police said she stopped cooperating in the case.

Authorities say they found the remains in a wooded area and that their investigation led them to believe they belonged to Taylor Rose.

In a news conference, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said Brianna had been admitted to a hospital for an overdose.

