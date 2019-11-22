Simone Biles named Female Olympic Athlete of the Year at Team USA Awards

Posted 11:32 am, November 22, 2019, by

Simone Biles was named the Female Olympic Athlete of the Year, according to a release by Team USA.

Not only is Biles a four-time Olympic champion, she’s also the most decorated gymnast in the world championships’ history with 25 career world medals. In October, she won five gold medals in a week at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

From left to right: Nathan Chen, the U.S. Women’s World Cup Team, Simone Biles, Oksana Masters, U.S. National Sled Hockey Team and Ben Thompson (Team USA)

The 22-year-old is preparing for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo — which she’s said will be her last Olympics.

Figure skater Nathan Chen was named the Male Olympic Athlete of the Year. The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team was recognized as the Olympic Team of the Year after taking home its fourth World Cup win this year.

Nordic skiier and cyclist Oksana Masters was named the Female Paralympic Athlete of the Year, and archer Ben Thompson was named the Male Paralympic Athlete of the Year.

The awards were presented at a live recording of the Team USA Awards.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.