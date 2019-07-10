Photos: US Women’s soccer team celebrates fourth World Cup win

The US Women’s National Team won its second consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cup Sunday, beating the Netherlands 2-0 and securing its fourth World Cup overall.

On Wednesday, the soccer team was celebrated with a ticker tape parade in New York City.

The last ticker tape parade was held in July 2015 after the women’ national team defeated Japan 5-2 to win the World Cup, according to the Alliance for Downtown New York, a commercial advocacy, research, and information group. The team was the first female athletes to be honored with a ticker tape parade at the time, the Alliance said.

The US Women’s National team also won the World Cup in 1991 and 1999.

