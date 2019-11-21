Head to Gloucester for drive-in movie event featuring ‘Home Alone’ on December 14

GLOUCESTER, Va. – The holidays are a perfect time to head to the drive-in!

On Saturday, December 14 from 5-8 p.m., the Gloucester Main Street Association will host a Dinner and Drive-in Movie event featuring a screening of the classic 1990 Christmas movie “Home Alone” starring Macaulay Culkin.

Organizers say this will be the first event of its kind on Gloucester Main Street and will include partnerships from several local businesses.

The screening will take place in the parking lot of the Main Street Center in the Gloucester Village, which is located at 6882 Main Street in Gloucester.

Pizza, popcorn and drinks will be available for purchase during the event. The parking lot will open at 5 p.m., and the movie will start at 6 p.m.

Limited tickets are available at $10 per vehicle. A “Friends of Main Street” ticket is available for $50 and includes premium parking. Proceeds benefit the Gloucester Main Street Association to help with future events in the village and with promotions of the corridor as a destination for locals and visitors.

