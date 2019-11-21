757 Showdown: Oscar Smith football hosts Landstown in region semifinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Oscar Smith High School (10-1) and Landstown High School (8-3) will square off Friday night in a postseason matchup.

The Tigers are coming off of a 60-0 win over Western Branch, while the Eagles were part of a much closer contest, beating Franklin County 35-27.

While the two haven't faced one another this season, they did hold joint workouts during spring ball.

"It gave us a good basis on how they play, their mannerisms and how they act when it doesn't go their way," Landstown wide receiver Luqman Haskett said. "Once you make a play, keep making a play and they're gonna break."

"I feel like we have way better talent so when we come to play it shouldn't be any issues," Oscar Smith linebacker Malcolm Britt said. "We just gotta play our game."

The Tigers and Eagles are meeting in the exact same scenario for a third straight season: A Class 6 Region A semifinal game.

Oscar Smith won by a score of 35-3 last year and 38-0 the season prior.

"We know we're the top dog," Britt said. "Everyone wants to beat us. We know we're gonna get a team's best game, so we gotta make sure we're firing on all cylinders."

"We've been doubted in a lot of games this year," Landstown quarterback Chris Price said. "We've definitely come up big in a lot of different places, so going into this game and throughout the whole season [the message has] just been forget everybody, we play Landstown football and that's pretty much it."

The Tigers and Eagles take Beard Delong Easley Field at 7 p.m. Friday.

The winner faces the victor of Thomas Dale (8-3) at Ocean Lakes (8-3).