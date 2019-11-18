VHSL football second round playoff pairings for local teams

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The Virginia High School League (VHSL) football playoffs continue this week with regional semifinal action. 17 schools from our viewing area are still alive in the postseason. Below are the pairings featuring our local teams:

Class 6 – Region A

(4) Landstown (8-3) vs. (1) Oscar Smith (10-1)

(3) Thomas Dale (8-3) vs. (2) Ocean Lakes (8-3)

Class 5 – Region A

(5) Woodside (10-1) vs. (1) Salem (11-0)

(6) Nansemond River (9-2) vs. (2) Maury (11-0)

Class 4 – Region A

(5) Warwick (7-4) vs. (1) Lake Taylor (9-2), Friday 7 p.m. at Lake Taylor H.S.

(6) King’s Fork (4-7) vs. (2) Churchland (9-2), Friday 7 p.m. at Churchland H.S.

Class 3 – Region A

(5) I.C. Norcom (7-4) vs. (1) Hopewell (11-0)

(3) Phoebus (10-1) vs. (2) York (11-0)

Class 2 – Region A

(4) Greensville County (8-3) vs. (3) Poquoson (7-4)

Class 1 – Region B

(5) Franklin (3-7) vs. (1) Riverheads (11-0)

(6) Altavista (4-7) vs. (2) Sussex Central (9-2)