Make a child’s Christmas wish come true through the USPS ‘Operation Santa’ letter adoption program

Forget the “Elf on a Shelf” –  this year, be the elf yourself!

You can help out the jolly old elf himself with Operation Santa. Everything you need is on the USPS website.

All over the country, kids will send letters to Santa Claus, asking for everything from toys to basics, like a warm coat or shoes.

This year, you can make their Christmas wish come true!

Starting Monday, letters to Santa from low-income kids are available for adoption online. You can pick a letter from any city in the country, and it’s tax-deductible.

Just remember, your gift needs to be mailed out by December 20.

If you want your child to be added to the list, BeAnElf.org has everything you need to know.

