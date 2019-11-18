Live now: USS Wasp returns to Norfolk after more than two years away

If you get an error message, please refresh the page.

NORFOLK, Va. – After more than two years away, the USS Wasp returned to Naval Station Norfolk Monday afternoon.

The Wasp arrived in the 7th Fleet in January of 2018 after leaving Norfolk in August 2017 to assume duties as the forward-deployed flagship of the U.S. Navy’s amphibious force in Japan.

While in Japan, the Wasp made history as the first ship to deploy with the F-35B, the Marine Corps version of the Joint Strike Fighter.

The ship also hosted President Donald Trump during his visit to Japan earlier this year.

The Wasp is set to be replaced in Japan by the USS America, which had been homeported in San Diego.