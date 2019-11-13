Local Kroger associates, USO members give out 2K pies to veterans

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Some local veterans had a pretty sweet Veterans Day.

On Monday, November 11, Kroger Mid-Atlantic partnered with military organizations to distribute pumpkin pies to local veterans to thank them for their service.

In Chesapeake, Kroger associates and members of the USO gave out nearly 2,000 pies at the Kroger store located at 1653 Sentinel Drive.

“There’s never a way to give a big enough thank you to those who have served in our military, but at Kroger, we work to honor these heroes year-round,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “These sweet treats were just one small way to thank veterans for their service.”

Kroger is committed to supporting veterans, service members and their families.