Unsolved: 8 years later sister of murder victim holding out hope; begging for information

CHESAPEAKE, Va. It’s gloomy, frigid, and misting as Nancy Britt walks up to the mausoleum that houses her brothers remains. “I just was thinking I don’t have anything to tell him this year, I talk to him in my head all the time, but no news again,” said Britt. It’s another year mourning his death, another year with no closure. “It’s hard, they say time heals all wounds but I don’t agree,” she. Eight years ago today, November 12, 2011, 43 year old Anderson Britt was shot outside Interstate Bingo Hall in Norfolk where he was attending a birthday party.

“I don’t understand how so many people could be around and no one knows anything, there are no names, no nothing,” said Britt.

She said witnesses and detectives told her there was a fight that night and someone fired shots into a crowd. One of the bullets hit her brother in his upper hip and traveled into his upper body. He died on his way to the hospital. According to investigators and surveillance footage, there were more than 100 people there when shots were fired, yet somehow nobody knows who pulled the trigger.

“He was a person that enjoyed his family loved his kids, I’m just hoping before I die I can give him closure,” said Britt.

So every year she continues to push forward, holding out hope on a case that’s gone cold.

“I can’t stop fighting, because he would fight for me,” said Britt. Norfolk Police said Tuesday the case is wide open and urge anyone with information to come forward. “Even if it something that is so small it could help because you could be u standing in my place,” said Britt.