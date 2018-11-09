× Baby sister refuses to give up hope after her older brother’s Norfolk murder remains unsolved, 7 years later

NORFOLK, Va. – For Nancy Britt, the sight of her brother’s lifeless body will haunt her forever. “People say time heals all wounds. It doesn’t heal it, it just gets a little better to deal with,” Britt told News 3 in an interview just days before the 7-year anniversary of her brother’s murder.

It was November 12, 2011 when 42-year-old Anderson Britt was shot. Nancy Britt told News 3 her older brother, who everyone called “Mouse,” was at a birthday party at Interstate Bingo Hall on East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk.

She said witnesses and detectives told her there was a fight that night and someone fired shots into a crowd. One of the bullets hit her brother in his upper hip, but traveled into his upper body and he died on his way to the hospital.

According to investigators and surveillance footage there were more than 100 people there when shots were fired, yet somehow nobody knows who pulled the trigger, killing Anderson Britt.

Nancy Britt said she will never forget the phone call she got saying her brother had been killed. She is one of the people who identified his body at the hospital. Just thinking back about that day brought Britt to tears and she said she will continue to pray that this year they find out who killed her big brother.

She told News 3 Anderson Britt left behind 4 children, one of which was only 2 when the shooting happened. “They will never get to see what we saw, its hard on his children and they have to try to keep his memory alive and tell their children what kind of dad they had,” she said through tears.

Britt refuses to give up hope, saying she wants whoever might know anything about the crime to put themselves in her shoes; “you can be anonymous. Any little piece of information helps. It could be you sitting here fighting for your family member.”

News 3 reached out to the Norfolk Police Department who said they do not have any updates about the case and anyone is urged to call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK U UP or submit anonymous tips to P3tips.com or on the P3 tips app.