Senior singers at local retirement community salute soldiers on Veterans Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – This Veterans Day, a group of singers at a local retirement community gathered to pay their respects to veterans of the past and the present.

Retired military veterans, military families, the Atlantic Shores Chorus and Coastal Singers and several hundred patriotic residents and staff of the Atlantic Shores Retirement Community gathered in a special celebration Monday to acknowledge the extreme sacrifices and contributions made by our American veterans.

The event took place in the retirement community’s main clubhouse, known as the “Chesapeake Room,” and featured honored speakers, expressive narrative readings and interactive musical performances.

Atlantic Shores Resident Services Director Kathy Parks delivered the opening remarks, followed by a prayer by Chaplain Dick Barcus.

The Atlantic Shores Chorus and audience then dove into a rendition of the National Anthem, a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance and the classic patriotic march “You’re a Grand Old Flag.”

Narrator Bob Burchette read from the musical “1776” and “The Eagle” by John Denver before the Atlantic Shores Chorus and Coastal Singers began their Patriotic Musical Program featuring a number of patriotic selections.

The celebration ended with a rendition of “God Bless America.”

Atlantic Shores is also home to the Colonial Chapter of the Freedom Foundation at Valley Forge, an organization established to educated children on the principles of citizenship and leadership as well as to honor past and present veterans.