On Veterans Day, Pew Research Center shares key findings about military service

NORFOLK, Va. – As America recognizes and honors our military veterans, the Pew Research Center is sharing findings from a recent survey of veterans, giving a glimpse into how their service has impacted their lives and our country.

Researchers found that many veterans who served in combat feel like their experiences were personally strengthening, but made it difficult to transition to civilian life.

More veterans say the military did a good job preparing them for military service than it did for the transition, with about half of veterans who served after September 11th saying readjusting to civilian life was difficult.

When it comes to the Department of Veterans Affairs, fewer than half those surveyed said the VA was doing an excellent or good job in meeting the needs of veterans.

