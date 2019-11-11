Preparing your homes and cars before the cold weather arrives

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – “It could be anything from just a few dollars repairs to thousands of dollars of repairs,” said Tim Adams. He owns Mr. Handyman in Virginia Beach.

That’s if you don’t take action now.

“An example of a window not being closed all the way. From the inside it sort of looks like it is but from the outside you can see that its up about half an inch,” Adams adds.

He says making sure your windows are properly shut will help keep the cold air out and the electric bill down. And if you don’t’ already have sealing gaps around your door he says get them now.

“You want your door to be weather stripping continuous on all three sides,” he adds,

The pipes in your home also have the potential to freeze in the cold weather which can cause an expensive mess. Adams says it’s best to let your faucets in the kitchen and bathroom drip a little.

While you’re outside your home making sure things like your hoses are drained. It’s probably also a good idea to make sure your car is in good shape for the winter weather.

“This is the perfect example of what I’m saying, it’s just a little low,” said Foster Freeman.

Freeman is the owner of Auto Shop VB. He’s referring to the anti-freeze in your car.

“If you don’t have anti-freeze or if its diluted which a lot of people will do and they just throw water in there which is the worst thing you can do because then it will end up costing an engine,” he adds.

And when the snow starts to hit the ground, Freeman says it’s important that your car has the right tires.

“Even though you might think that’s a good tire, that’s not a good winter tire.” He says, “the winter tires they are made, the way the cuts are in the tires they are made to shoot ice and stuff out of your tire.”

And always make sure your car is warmed up before getting on the road.

“When you start them up cold like that and just run it just puts more wear on the vehicle,” said Freeman.