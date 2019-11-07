‘Our lives are changed forever’ Parents remember son killed in Suffolk motorcycle crash

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Suffolk family is still at a loss for words a week after the death of their son.

27-year-old Andrew Piskorski was killed at the intersection of Carolina Road and Dill Road while riding his motorcycle to work.

“Our lives are changed forever. So many things have to change now,” his mother Judy says with tears in her eyes.

She says Andrew was more than a son — he was a provider, a fixer and a caretaker for his younger brother with special needs.

Judy says after he worked long hours at Newport News Shipbuilding he would come home and help them take care of their farm. Because he was tall and strong, he would always move the big loads of hay and animal feed.

Judy and her husband Burton say the stretch of road where Andrew was killed is dangerous and they want to see something done to slow down drivers.

She suggests more officers patrolling the area or red-light cameras to hold people accountable for reckless driving.

Just last month two other people were hospitalized after separate crashes along Carolina Road, one happened to be a motorcyclist.

Andrew’s step-father says people need to realize the power their vehicles have, “Yeah they’re comfortable, yeah it’s a great way to get back and forth to work but it’s also a deadly weapon.”

Judy told News 3’s Erin Miller that Andrew was working hard to fix an old truck so he could drive that to work instead of his motorcycle.

He said to her, “‘I really, really enjoy riding.’ And the peace that it gives me is ‘if I have to go I want to be doing something that I love.'”

The family now wants to advocate for motorcycle safety in memory of Andrew and get people to slow down.

If you’d like to help the family with funeral expenses, click here.