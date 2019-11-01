Power outages in Hampton Roads, Coastal Virginia after night of rough weather

Suffolk motorcyclist killed in early morning crash

Posted 9:53 am, November 1, 2019, by

SUFFOLK, Va. – A 27-year-old Suffolk man was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV early Friday morning, according to the Suffolk Police Department.

According to police, dispatch received a call for the crash at 5:42 a.m. and responded to the intersection of Carolina Road and Dill Road.

When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Andrew S. Piskorski suffering from injuries. He died at the scene.

The driver of the involved SUV remained on scene, police said.

Police are still investigating the crash, and said at 9:45 a.m. that the roadway will remain closed for at least another hour or more.

Google Map for coordinates 36.711221 by -76.592739.

