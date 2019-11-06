Jen Kiggans projected as winner of Virginia’s 7th District Senate race over Cheryl Turpin

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – After a closely-watched race, Republican Jen Kiggans has been projected as the winner of the Senate race for Virginia’s 7th District.

She defeated her opponent, Democrat Cheryl Turpin, with 50.36% of the vote. A margin of 514 voters, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

The district includes parts of Virginia Beach and Norfolk. This particular race was identified as a key one because it was identified as one that would determine which party would be in control in Richmond.

Both Turpin and Kiggans ran to replace retiring Sen. Frank Wagner, who earlier this year told News 3 he would not seek re-election.

Turpin is a current state delegate and teacher, and Kiggans is a Navy veteran and Nurse Practitioner.

On October 17, the two debated at the Westin at Town Center as part of an event with the Central Business District Association.

