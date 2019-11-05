Veterans Day 2019 deals and events in Hampton Roads for you to enjoy!

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Veterans Day is an important day for many, especially countless families in our community that has many ties to our armed forces.

Below is a look at Veterans Day special deals at local restaurants and stores, plus Veterans Day events that you, your family and your friends can attend.

Veterans Day deals:

Thursday, November 7 through Monday, November 11, Kohl’s is doubling its Military Monday discount. The 30% off in-store discount is double what the retailer offers year-round for Military Mondays, where all active and former military personnel, veterans and their families receive a 15% in-store discount. Both discounts are valid in-store when customers show a valid military ID, military dependent ID or veteran ID at the point of purchase.

In honor of all those who served, the Children's Museum of Virginia will offer a discounted $5 admission to all veterans, retired and active-duty military, with a valid I.D. Children under 2 are free from Nov. 7 through Nov. 11.

Applebee's offers free entrees from a special menu to veterans and active duty military personnel for Veterans Day.

Bonefish Grill offers a free appetizer with purchase of an entree with valid military ID for active duty service people and veterans on Veterans Day at all locations.

Veterans and active military members can enjoy a choice of a complimentary pizza, pasta or full size salad and beverage from California Pizza Kitchen's Veterans Day menu at all participating California Pizza Kitchen locations nationwide on Veterans Day.

Carrabba's Italian Grill offers free calamari with a purchase with valid ID for active duty military and veterans. The Italian eatery also offers a special ongoing 10 percent Heroes Discount for all servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters and first responders starting on Nov. 12.

Veterans and active duty military can get a free entree from Chili's on Veterans Day 2019. The special menu includes Chili's signature Chicken Crispers, Margarita Grilled Chicken, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, Just Bacon Burger, Oldtimer with Cheese, Cajun Chicken Pasta, or a bowl of chili, soup or salad.

Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free dessert at Cracker Barrel for Veterans Day.

Veterans and active duty military with military ID or proof of service can enjoy a free entree from a special Hooters Veterans Day menu with a purchase of a beverage on Veterans Day 2019. The VD menu includes several Hooters favorites, including 10-Piece Traditional Wings, 10-Piece Smoked Wings, 10-Piece Boneless Wings, Hooters Burger, Buffalo Chicken Salad and Buffalo Chicken Sandwich.

IHOP offers free pancakes to active duty military and veterans for Veterans Day at participating locations.

Veterans and military members with a valid ID can get a free $5 Hot and Ready lunch combo from Little Caesar's on Veterans Day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free entree from a specially curated menu at participating Olive Garden locations for Veterans Day.

Red Lobster guests can get a free appetizer or dessert on Veterans Day at participating locations.

Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free tall coffee at Starbucks on Veterans Day.

Veterans with a valid ID can get a free six-inch sub at certain Subway locations on Veterans Day.

Veterans and active military can receive a free lunch on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all Texas Roadhouse locations.

Veterans Day events:

The North Carolina Aquariums will honor veterans and military service members on Nov. 11. Free admission on Veterans Day to all veteran, active, reserve, or retired members of the U.S. military with a valid service identification or proof of service, as well as spouses and dependents.

Colonial Williamsburg honors American military service Veterans Day weekend Nov. 8-11 with free single-day admission for all active-duty military, reservists, National Guard members, veterans, retirees and their dependents. The foundation observes Veterans Day and women's contributions to military efforts throughout America's history through special military-themed programs including a veterans' parade and a memorial ceremony honoring fallen service members.

IKEA Norfolk will honor local military heroes over Veterans Day weekend with deals, giveaways and its Veterans and Military Appreciation Event.

