IKEA Norfolk to hold veteran, military appreciation event over Veterans Day weekend

NORFOLK, Va. – IKEA Norfolk will honor local military heroes over Veterans Day weekend with deals, giveaways and its Veterans and Military Appreciation Event.

According to a release by IKEA Norfolk, veterans and active-duty military with a valid ID can eat free at the store’s restaurant from Saturday, November 9 to Monday, November 11.

Then on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, veterans, active-duty military and their families are invited in-store for an all-day event beginning with gifts to the first veterans and active-duty military in line. The first 100 veterans and active-duty military in line with a valid ID will receive a free picture frame.

Additionally, anyone with an IKEA Family card will have the opportunity to win one of two $100 IKEA gift cards when they check in at an IKEA Family kiosk or scan their card at a register, IKEA Norfolk said in a release.

During the event, the Norfolk Admirals will host a booth in-store from 9:30 a.m. to noon to collect nominations for the “IKEA Military Salute.” One service member nominated in-store will be selected and honored at an upcoming Norfolk Admirals hockey game.

Throughout the day, the store will offer activities like an interactive service member recognition wall and crafts for kids. The store will also be offering up to 80 percent off products in its As-Is Department.

“We recognize the dedication and sacrifices made by our nation’s veterans and service members,” said IKEA Norfolk Loyalty Manager Michelle Stephenson-White. “We are so thrilled to be to honor them in a small way with our appreciation event and hope they will join us in-store on November 11.”