Shelly Simonds projected as winner of Virginia’s 94th District House race

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Democrat Shelly Simonds has been projected as the winner of the House of Delegates race for Virginia’s 94th District. She beat Republican incumbent candidate David Yancey and flipped the seat.

In 2017, the race for the 94th District seat was tied. In January 2018, Yancey’s name was drawn from a bowl that allowed Republicans to continue to control the House of Delegates.

On October 23, the two faced off in a debate at Christopher Newport University.

Simonds, a Democrat, serves on the Newport News School Board and is a former teacher and journalist. Yancey, a Republican, is a Newport News native who worked in a family business and started a fishing business in 2009.

