Huge money pours into General Assembly races in Hampton Roads days before Election Day

NORFOLK, Va. - With just days to go until Election Day, big money donors are flooding Hampton Roads candidates with cash.

Just this week, the Beyond Carbon Action Fund donated nearly $350,000 to Democrat Nancy Guy, according to the non-partisan Virginia Public Access Project. Guy is challenging Republican incumbent in the 83rd House of Delegates race.

That group is fighting climate change and was founded by New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Stolle has plenty of money himself, with Republican leaders chipping in tens of thousands of dollars to his campaign this week.

Other groups, like Emily's List and the Republican State Leadership Committee, have been helping to bankroll candidates, allowing them to buy TV ads and send out campaign flyers.

"This year there have been more flyers mailed out by candidates across the state than ever before," said Dr. Quentin Kidd from the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University.

Among the races seeing a lot of outside spending is the 8th Senate District race between Democrat Missy Cotter-Smasal and Republican incumbent Bill DeSteph. Reports show Cotter-Smasal has raised more than $1.8 million, but only about $65,000 is from people in Virginia Beach. That's about 3.5 percent.

DeSteph has raised more than $1.1 million with about $360,000 coming from Virginia Beach, although reports show DeSteph lent his campaign $100,000.

This race, along with several others in Virginia Beach could determine which party is in power in Richmond.

"I actually think Virginia Beach is going to determine whether or not Democrats take the House and the Senate and if they do, how big their majority will be," said Kidd.