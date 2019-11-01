Community begins fundraisers to support the families, preserve memories of Yorktown crash victims

YORKTOWN, Va. – Almost a week after three students lost their lives in a tragic crash in Yorktown, fundraisers have been created to help support the families of the victims.

One of those is a GoFundMe page for Logan Koontz. It was created by Michele Cavanaugh, who says she graduated with Logan Koontz’s mother.

Cavanaugh told News 3 that she has not spoken to Koontz’s mother since they graduated together in 1993. It was recently Cavanaugh contacted her for permission to start the fundraiser.

Cavanaugh said she is committed to helping the family.

“My 16-year-old had just went to homecoming a couple weeks prior, so this could have been anybody’s kid,” Cavanaugh said. “It hurts the community, so you feel like you need to do whatever you can to support the community.”

Also going on, the Tabb High School Athletic Booster Club is selling “Tabb Strong” T-shirts for $15. The club said in a Facebook post the proceeds will go towards “a manner to honor the students’ memories.”

Shirts will be sold Friday, November 1 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and then again on Monday, November 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. near the gym entrance.