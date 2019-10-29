Booster club to sell shirts honoring teens killed in York Co. crash

YORK Co., Va. – The York County community is Tabb Strong.

The Tabb High School Athletic Booster club will be selling “Tabb Strong” t-shirts to honor the three teens who were tragically killed in a crash Saturday night.

All shirts are $15 and will go on sale Friday, November 1 during all three lunch blocks, which will take place from 10:08 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Shirts will be available in limited youth sizes and size 3XL.

They can be purchased with cash or check only.

