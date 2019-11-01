Beto O’Rourke drops out of 2020 presidential race

Beto O’Rourke is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race, according to a tweet he made Friday afternoon.

“Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively,” the tweet read. “In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee.”

Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively. In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee. https://t.co/8jrBPGuX4t — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019

In a Medium post, O’Rourke said his campaign “does not have the means” to move forward successfully, but praised his campaign staff and supporters.

“Though today we are suspending this campaign, let us each continue our commitment to the country in whatever capacity we can,” he wrote.

O’Rourke spoke in Hampton Roads in April in support of his campaign, hosting events in Norfolk, Hampton, Williamsburg, Henrico, Charlottesville, Fredricksburg and Alexandria, as well as Prince William and Fairfax counties.

This is a developing story.