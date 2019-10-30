After sea trials, USS Gerald R. Ford returns to Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The USS Gerald R. Ford returned to Naval Station Norfolk Wednesday after sea trials following a maintenance availability in Newport News.

The Ford is the lead ship in a new class of aircraft carriers for the Navy. The carrier was commissioned in Norfolk on July 22, 2017.

Last Friday, the Ford left Newport News Shipbuilding for acceptance trials following the post-shakedown availability and maintenance period which extended 15-months.

Problems with developing some new systems on the Ford, including the Advanced Weapons Elevators, have lead to increased scrutiny and criticism of the ship in recent weeks, including a back and forth between Congresswoman Elaine Luria and Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer.

During the availability in Newport News, maintenance and upgrades were performed on systems including the propulsion plant, Advanced Arresting Gear, and the weapons elevators.