Virginia Beach City Council to hear plan to pay for Dome Site project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – City staff members and the developer of a proposed surf park at the old Dome Site will brief city council members on the plan to pay for it on Tuesday afternoon.

City staff members have spent the past nine months working out the details to pay for the project, which will include a $230 public investment and a $95 million public investment.

City planners have been hoping to attract a development at the site of the Dome Site for decades after the old Dome was torn down in 1994. Earlier this year, city council voted to move forward with the plan, but city staffers still needed to work out more of the details.

The project calls for a surf park, retail, residential units, office space, and an entertainment venue.

The developer, Venture Realty Group, will pay for the retail, residential, commercial office, and surf park. The city will pay for public parking, streetscapes, and the entertainment venue. The city says money will be coming from tourism related taxes, not from the General Fund.

Virginia Beach native Pharrell is involved in the project with Venture Realty Group.

More details of the plan will be released during Tuesday’s meeting.