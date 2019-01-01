Construction for Virginia Beach Dome site could begin in Spring 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Dome site in Virginia Beach could be under construction as early as Spring 2019, the city said.

The proposed project includes mixed-use, multi-venue entertainment complex on a 10.35-acre property located between 18th and 20th streets known as the old Dome site.

Venture Realty Group was selected to be the developer for the site so the company and the City have set a 180-day negotiating period which could ultimately end in a development agreement, the city announced.

Venture Realty estimates that the Dome site project will have a $275-$300M price tag and construction could begin as early as Spring of 2019.

Venture Realty previously entered a partnership with musician Pharrell Williams and they have high hopes to transform the Oceanfront.

The City says these are the proposed features of the site: