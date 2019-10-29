Rep. Elaine Luria to hold town hall meeting in Williamsburg on November 7

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Congresswoman Elaine Luria will hold a town hall meeting in Williamsburg on Thursday, November 7.

The meeting will be held at the Williamsburg Library Theater from 6:30-8 p.m. and will allow Rep. Luria to hear ideas, suggestions and questions from Hampton Roads residents.

This comes after Luria’s town hall meeting in Virginia Beach on October 3, where impeachment was a popular topic.

“It will be great to be back in Williamsburg and hear about the issues that matter most to our community,” Luria said. “Town halls allow me to hear directly from those I represent and connect residents with key federal agencies. I look forward to a productive dialogue.

Capacity is limited to 20 people, and admission is contingent on registering for a free e-ticket, which you can do here. Attendees are encouraged to bring their e-ticket to the event for faster processing.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

The Williamsburg Library Theater is located at 515 Scotland Street.

