Man arrested for killing son in Suffolk hospital parking lot shooting, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. – A 56-year-old Portsmouth man has been arrested for the deadly shooting located in the parking lot of Sentara Obici in Suffolk, where 36-year-old Earl Bryant Boone, Jr. was killed.

The man arrested was Earl Bryant Boone, Sr. He faces charges of Murder – First Degree; and Use or Display Firearm in Commission of Felony.

Boone, Sr. is currently being held without bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Several vehicles in the parking lot were also damaged by gunfire, according to investigators that are still working on the case.

Investigators have said the shooting is domestic in nature.

