Police responding after person shot in parking lot of Sentara Obici Hospital in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police responded to Sentara Obici Hospital after a person was shot in the hospital’s parking lot on Monday night.

This is not an active shooter situation, officials say.

Officials were contacted regarding the incident around 6:29 p.m.

Reports say that the shooting took place in the parking lot outside the Emergency Department of the hospital.

The hospital is located in the 2800 block of Godwin Boulevard.

The investigation remains ongoing and there are no further details at this time.

Stay with News 3 for details.