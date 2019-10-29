Group files petition to repeal original vote on proposed Norfolk casino

NORFOLK, Va. – Plans for a new casino in Norfolk still getting a lot of pushback.

Tuesday, the group Citizens for an Informed Norfolk filed a petition with the Clerk of Court in Norfolk to try to repeal the original vote on the casino.

In September, the Pamunkey Indian tribe and the city agreed to develop a resort hotel and casino on city land at Harbor Park.

The group said they were disappointed in how the city council handled the original vote, saying it lacked transparency and didn’t have the appropriate public input.

“The purpose of this filing is to initiate a citizen petition that if signed by enough voters, it will require the city council to reconsider their actions,” said Andrew Sacks, the attorney for Citizens for an Informed Norfolk. “If the council does that and repeals the earlier ordinance, then we start from scratch.”

On September 24, the group Say NO to the Norfolk Casino announced they failed to get enough signatures on their petition calling for a referendum. They only collected 3,680 out of the required 4,000.

