Norfolk City Council votes to move forward with casino

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk City Council voted 7 to 1 during their Tuesday night meeting. All council members except councilwoman Andria McClellan voted in favor of the plan.

Council members held a public hearing and voted on the terms of a deal with the Pamunkey Native American Tribe to build a casino near Harbor Park.

Earlier this month, the city manager announced city staffers and the tribe had reached a deal. Under the terms, the city would sell land just to the east of Harbor Park for about $10 million.

Once the casino is built, the tribe would pay the city 4% of money earned through gambling. At a minimum the deal calls for 750 electronic gaming machines, 25 gaming tables, 150 hotel rooms, and parking.

On Tuesday Mayor Alexander released a statement saying in part, “What is before the Norfolk City Council is not a stand-alone gaming facility, but a $700 million resort hotel casino and spa that will include at minimum 750 gaming machines, 25 gaming tables, a luxury hotel, at least three upscale restaurants, a 750-seat entertainment facility, and a waterfront promenade. This will encompass 13.4 acres on the east side of Harbor Park that will be purchased from the City at its appraised value of $9,937,500. The Tribe will be responsible for all costs associated with the construction of the project including infrastructure, flood mitigation, parking, and utility improvements. After the sale of land closes, the Tribe will pay the City $125,000 per year until the casino opens. After the casino opens, the Tribe will pay the City 4% of net gaming revenues with a minimum payment of $3 million per year.”

Click here to read his entire statement on the proposed project.