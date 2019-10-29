A major milestone for a new carrier: PCU Kennedy dry dock flooded in Newport News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Work continues to bring the next Ford-class aircraft carrier to life in Newport News and it reached an important milestone Tuesday.

The John F. Kennedy, CVN 79, has been under construction since 2015 at Newport News Shipbuilding.

Tuesday, shipbuilders began flooding Dry Dock 12 where the ship is being built. It is a big step in bringing the carrier to life.

Earlier this month, the Kennedy officially established a crew.

The Kennedy will be the second in the Ford-class of aircraft carriers for the Navy. It will be second aircraft carrier to have JFK's name.