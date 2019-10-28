Persons of interest may have information on Newport News homicide, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two persons of interest who may have information about the October 24 shooting that left a woman dead. 

Surveillance still of the persons of interest

Authorities released a video on October 28 featuring the two people.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on the night of the incident, officers arrived at a home in the 1300 block of 24th Street to find 47-year-old Janene Kellam suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Police also found a man suffering from injuries that were not sustained from a firearm. Medics took him to a local hospital for treatment.

Days after the homicide, there is still no suspect information.

If you can identify the two people in the video above, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip at P3Tips.com.

