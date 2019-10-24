Newport News Police investigate after woman shot and killed, man injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting at a home in the 1300 block of 24th Street that left a woman dead and a man injured late Thursday night.

The call came in shortly after 10 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene to find the woman, identified as 47-year-old Janene Kellam, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Police also found a man suffering from injuries that were not sustained from a firearm. Medics took him to a local hospital for further treatment.

A man, Robert Greene, was walking along the street. He told News 3 that he knew the victims and that the male victim was his brother. He said he also knew Kellam.

"She was a good friend of mine," Greene said. "She was like a mother to me."

Greene said there were multiple intruders that broke into the house and demanded money. He could not confirm if the intruders knew him or the victims, or not.

As a result of the shooting, Greene said he will move soon.

Meanwhile, Rita Coppedge was getting ready to go to work just steps from the scene. She said she did not hear any gunshots, but said she's worried for her family.

"It's sad. It's just a sad situation," Coppedge said. "It's not safe. I worry for my children and grandchildren."

She said she did not hear gunshots, but that her daughter did.

"I'm sorry, you know -- what happened," Coppedge said. "I pray for the family."

There is currently no suspect information, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this homicide is asked to call the Crime Line (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

