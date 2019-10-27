World Series: Astros one win away from being crowned champs after Game 5 win against Nationals, Houston takes 3-2 series lead

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Nationals were riding high when they took a 2-0 series lead in Houston.

Unfortunately for the Nats, things have taken a sharp turn for the worst since then.

Related: Max Scherzer scratched from Sunday’s World Series game 5 start



With Sunday night’s Game 5 win at Nationals Park, the Houston Astros have won three straight and now have a 3-2 series lead. In the best-of-seven series, one more win will result in Houston being crowned World Series champs.

As has been the case in all three of the Astros’ victories, the team scored early on in the game.

In the second inning Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run homer to center field, scoring Yuli Gurriel and giving the Astros a 2-0 lead.

They’d score by way of the long ball again in the fourth. Carlos Correa hit a two-run shot to give put the team up 4-0.

Washington didn’t score until the seventh inning, when their young superstar Juan Soto homered to center, reducing his team’s deficit to three runs.

The Astros responded right away in the top of the eight. Gurriel singled to center field, scoring George Springer.

Springer added the team’s third two-run homer of the night in the ninth and Houston went on to win it 7-1.

The two teams travel to Houston on Monday, with Game 6 of the series slated for 8:07 p.m. Tuesday night.