Action Day: Severe storms expected for Sunday afternoon across Coastal Virginia and NE North Carolina

Max Scherzer scratched from Sunday’s World Series game 5 start

Posted 4:51 pm, October 27, 2019, by , Updated at 05:12PM, October 27, 2019

Max Scherzer #31 of the Washington Nationals. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – Hours before he was scheduled to deliver the first pitch of World Series game 5, Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, was scratched from his start. Manager Davey Martinez said spasms in Max’s neck and back will prevent the team’s ace from making his scheduled start.

Joe Ross will start game 5 in Scherzer’s place. Ross has 27 appearances this season (nine starts). He’s 4-and-4 with a 5.48 earned run average. He’ll be opposed by Gerrit Cole of the Astros.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.