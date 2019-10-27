Max Scherzer scratched from Sunday’s World Series game 5 start

WASHINGTON, DC – Hours before he was scheduled to deliver the first pitch of World Series game 5, Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, was scratched from his start. Manager Davey Martinez said spasms in Max’s neck and back will prevent the team’s ace from making his scheduled start.

Joe Ross will start game 5 in Scherzer’s place. Ross has 27 appearances this season (nine starts). He’s 4-and-4 with a 5.48 earned run average. He’ll be opposed by Gerrit Cole of the Astros.