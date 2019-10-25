Norfolk Admirals host VB Strong night Friday

NORFOLK, Va. – Friday, October 25 is VB Strong night at the Scope Arena.

The Norfolk Admirals take on the South Carolina Stingrays and employees of Building 2, where the May 31 mass shooting happened, are offered free admission to the game.

Additionally, the Admirals will donate $1 for each single game ticket sold to the United Way Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m., and there will be a moment of silence held in remembrance of the lives taken on May 31.

Virginia Beach Mayor Dyer will deliver the game-opening puck drop and a group photo of Building 2 employees will be taken on the ice.

