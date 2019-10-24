Virginia Beach Mayor: ‘Inappropriate’ for VBHRC member to serve following homophobic comments

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer said it would be “inappropriate” for Virginia Beach Human Rights Commissioner LaKendrick Coburn El to continue serving after hateful comments he made on social media against the gay and transgender communities.

Dyer addressed a crowd of people outside Virginia Beach City Hall, including members of the Hampton Roads LGBTQAI Interfaith Group, Hampton Roads Pride, LGBT Life Center, The Great Awakening Church and the Transgender Assistance Program of Virginia, following a joint press conference calling for El’s resignation from the VBHRC.

“We believe the public comments of Brother LaKendrick Coburn El are contrary to these base goals that are the core of the Human Rights Commission, and it is no longer appropriate for him to serve in this capacity,” Dyer said.

Under the name “Kenick El,” El called same-sex relationships a mental illness and an “abomination” in a series of October 21 Facebook posts.

He also claimed that the use of public restrooms by transgender people places children at risk of harm through sexual predation, calling the claim his own “personal views” that did not reflect his work as a commissioner.

According to Dyer, the statement was cosigned by Vice Mayor James Wood and Councilmembers Jessica Abbott, Michael Berlucchi, Barbara Henley, John Moss, Aaron Rouse, Guy Tower and Rosemary Wilson.

Councilmembers Louis Jones and Sabrina Wooten did not sign the statement.